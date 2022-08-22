 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville Police Department

Danville Police Department to host annual Youth Engagement Talent Show

The Danville Police Department will host its fourth annual Youth Engagement Talent Show at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the multipurpose room at the new police department headquarters located at 1 Community Way in Danville VA

Students ages pre-school to 12th grade will be eligible to compete in this competition.

A pre-audition to ensure participants meet the requirements of the talent show require a 10-15 second sample of their act or talent in front of a Danville Police Department officer. Any  officer can witness the talent/act. It can be an officer on the street, at a school or by coming to the police headquarters.

After the brief audition, a form must be completed by the officer or participant to sign up for the final audition. The deadline to audition in front of an officer is Oct. 31. 

After the pre-audition, the youth will audition in front of judges. The top candidates will perform during the show on Nov. 18. The date and time of the final audition will be released later to those participating. The grand prizes include PS5, iPad, Nintendo Switch and cash prizes for the first-, second- and third-place winners in each age group.

This event is sponsored by Lucks Lawn Care.

For more information, contact Cpl. Sylvia Brooks, with the youth engagement unit, at 434-797-8898, ext. 4.

