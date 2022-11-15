 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville Police Department to host Youth Engagement Talent Show on Saturday

The Danville Police Department will host its fourth annual Youth Engagement Talent Show at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the new police department headquarters, 1 Community Way (2291 Memorial Drive) in the multipurpose room/gym.

There will be three groups. Group one prizes include a Nintendo switch for first prize, $50 for second place and $25 for third prize. Group two prizes include an iPad for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place. Group three prizes include a PS5 for first place, $150 cash for second place, and $75 cash for third place.

The talent show lineup include:

  • Alexis Lester, dancing
  • Ireland Morrison, singing
  • Amari Mclaughlin, dancing
  • Terrell Bryant, standup comedy
  • Eugene Bryant, singing
  • Da’Jauan Barley, dancing
  • Da’Jauari Barley, pen Tapping
  • Lamya Williams, singing
  • Joseph Wooden, singing
  • Jermeze King, playing trombone
  • Devonte King, singing
  • Scott Hebert, drawing
  • Tyzeke Mayos, singing
  • Zion Mitchell, playing saxophone
  • Jason Bryant Jr., rapping
  • Dmya Adkins, singing
  • Jermarion Morton, singing
  • Caroline Ray, flipping
  • Cashmere Wooden, singing
  • Sydney Prior and Kinsley Oakes, dancing
  • Cherish Woods, singing
  • Isaiah Poteat, playing leyboard
  • Christiana Wooden, singing

Intermission will feature Evening Light, the Annointed Steppers.

The emcees are Curtasja Brooks from East Carolina University and Isabelle Page from Bartlett Yancey High School.

The judges include:

  • Sergeant David Ferguson, Danville Police Department
  • Bryant Hood, Danville City Councilman
  • Mary Mondul, Sovah Health-Danville
  • Tommy Bennett, Danville NACCP President
  • Carolyn Cooper, Danville Police Department
