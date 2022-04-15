Danville Public Schools honors teachers of the year

Each year, Danville Public Schools allows teachers at every building to vote and recognize their peers for work in the classroom and in the school community.

The 2022 teachers of the year have been selected and were honored by the division at a ceremony Tuesday including:

Jennifer Underwood, Grove Park Preschool

Grove Park Preschool Jamesha Petty, Northside Preschool

Northside Preschool Kristen Schmidt, E.A. Gibson Elementary

E.A. Gibson Elementary Mary Green, Forest Hills Elementary

Forest Hills Elementary Carl “Chip” Scales, G.L.H. Johnson Elementary

G.L.H. Johnson Elementary Candace Sledge, Park Avenue Elementary

Park Avenue Elementary Pamela Seal, Schoolfield Elementary

Schoolfield Elementary Faye Moorman, Woodberry Hills Elementary

Woodberry Hills Elementary Heather Bray, O.T. Bonner Middle

O.T. Bonner Middle Claudia Woods, Westwood Middle

Westwood Middle Kylie Vater, Galileo Magnet High

Galileo Magnet High Sharon Leigg, George Washington High

George Washington High Karen Chilton, I.W. Taylor Virtual Academy

I.W. Taylor Virtual Academy Karen Grayton, R.I.S.E. Academy

R.I.S.E. Academy Kolby Puryear, W.W. Moore

From the 2022 Teachers of the Year, the Danville Public Schools nomination for the Virginia Department of Education's Mary V. Bicouvaris Virginia Teacher of the Year will be made and submitted. A teacher will also be selected to represent Danville and be considered for the Region 6 Teacher of the Year award.

Tuesday’s event also highlighted the 2021 Teachers of the Year, as they did not have a celebration due to COVID-19. Those teachers include

Grant Poole, Grove Park/Northside Preschools

Grove Park/Northside Preschools Sheryll Jeffries, E.A. Gibson Elementary

E.A. Gibson Elementary Lindsey Huckstep, Forest Hills Elementary

Forest Hills Elementary Karen Chilton, Park Avenue Elementary

Park Avenue Elementary Gary Chapman, Schoolfield Elementary

Schoolfield Elementary Gordon Thompson, O.T. Bonner Middle

O.T. Bonner Middle LaWanda Ca’stle, George Washington High

George Washington High Terry Bright, R.I.S.E. Academy

R.I.S.E. Academy Kimberly Toothman, W. W. Moore