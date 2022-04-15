Danville Public Schools honors teachers of the year

Each year, Danville Public Schools allows teachers at every building to vote and recognize their peers for work in the classroom and in the school community.
The 2022 teachers of the year have been selected and were honored by the division at a ceremony Tuesday including:
- Jennifer Underwood, Grove Park Preschool
- Jamesha Petty, Northside Preschool
- Kristen Schmidt, E.A. Gibson Elementary
- Mary Green, Forest Hills Elementary
- Carl “Chip” Scales, G.L.H. Johnson Elementary
- Candace Sledge, Park Avenue Elementary
- Pamela Seal, Schoolfield Elementary
- Faye Moorman, Woodberry Hills Elementary
- Heather Bray, O.T. Bonner Middle
- Claudia Woods, Westwood Middle
- Kylie Vater, Galileo Magnet High
- Sharon Leigg, George Washington High
- Karen Chilton, I.W. Taylor Virtual Academy
- Karen Grayton, R.I.S.E. Academy
- Kolby Puryear, W.W. Moore
From the 2022 Teachers of the Year, the Danville Public Schools nomination for the Virginia Department of Education's Mary V. Bicouvaris Virginia Teacher of the Year will be made and submitted. A teacher will also be selected to represent Danville and be considered for the Region 6 Teacher of the Year award.
Tuesday’s event also highlighted the 2021 Teachers of the Year, as they did not have a celebration due to COVID-19. Those teachers include
- Grant Poole, Grove Park/Northside Preschools
- Sheryll Jeffries, E.A. Gibson Elementary
- Lindsey Huckstep, Forest Hills Elementary
- Karen Chilton, Park Avenue Elementary
- Gary Chapman, Schoolfield Elementary
- Gordon Thompson, O.T. Bonner Middle
- LaWanda Ca’stle, George Washington High
- Terry Bright, R.I.S.E. Academy
- Kimberly Toothman, W. W. Moore