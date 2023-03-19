At Thursday's meeting, members of the Danville School Board congratulate the top six middle school students who competed in the recent Danville Public Schools Math Fluency competition including Leonel Rodriguez (sixth grade runner-up, Bonner), Dominick Cruz (sixth grade winner, Westwood), Mariah Norman (seventh grade runner-pp, Westwood), Trenton Reynolds (seventh grade winner, Bonner), Barrett Eisner (eighth grade runner up, Bonner) and Samantha Lintag (eighth grade winner, Westwood). The overall Math Fluency Competition Winner was Bonner Middle.