 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Danville resident conducts training aboard aircraft carrier

  • 0
Training

Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jojuan James, from Danville, conducts training aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently in port preparing for future operations incremental availability.

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin McTaggart

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Five reasons why you should be eating more oregano

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert