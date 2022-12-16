Danville Riverview Rotary Club celebrates Family Day

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
More than 180 students in Danville Public Schools were honored for their achievements by being placed on the superintendent’s list at the end …
Bear with me here. Last year I wrote a column in which I confessed to having never seen a Hallmark Christmas movie. I am going to do an update…
Danville Police Department Chief Scott Booth recently announced the promotion of Chris Wiles to deputy chief and David Whitley to the rank of major.
On Nov. 15, local residents and their canine companions graduated from the home companion class at Setterwoods Dog Training Obedience School in Chatham.
Seasonal selections will fill the auditorium of George Washington High School on Saturday when the Danville Symphony Orchestra and Danville Area Choral Arts team up for a holiday concert.
Now in the fourth year of the new holiday tradition, it's being performed for the first time at Smokestack Theatre Company's new home in Danville's River District at 319 Lynn St.
Email items for the Danville Register & Bee's daily Mark your Calendar to news@registerbee.com.
My kids do not seem to understand that I don’t want or need to learn anything new about some things.
Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has banned the popular social media app TikTok from devices owned by the state government’s executive branch, joining several other Republican governors who have done so citing the platform’s Chinese ownership and growing national security worries. Burgum announced the executive order late Tuesday. In addition to prohibiting downloads of TikTok on government-issued equipment or while connected to the state’s network, it bars visiting the TikTok website. North Dakota is the latest state to allege cybersecurity risks presented by the platform, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance. The Republican governors of South Dakota, Maryland, South Carolina and Nebraska have also taken such steps.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.