Danville Riverview Rotary Club donates to Malcolm Huckabee Backpacks Program

Danville Riverview Rotary Club

The Danville Riverview Rotary Club presents a check to God’s Storehouse on July 21 for $2,000 that will be used for the Malcolm Huckabee Backpacks Program. Rachel McKinney, assistant director at God’s Storehouse is presented the check by Riverview Rotary President Jennifer Atkins. The Malcolm Huckabee Backpack Program supplies weekend food for elementary children in Danville. This group is an “at risk” demographics that experiences food insecurity. God’s Storehouse is currently campaigning to raise $35,000 for this program to help feed 500 elementary school-age students for the upcoming school year. For more information regarding the Malcolm Huckabee Backpacks Program, contact McKinney at 434-793-3663. Danville Riverview Rotary, an international community service organization, meets every Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at the Danville Conference Center. New members are always welcome.

