Danville Riverview Rotary

Danville Riverview Rotary honors Paul Harris Fellows

Danville Riverview Rotary recently recognized Paul Harris Fellows, inducted Angela Hairston as a new member and welcomed Morgan Clark, the chair of the Rotary Foundation, as the weekly speaker.

Rotarian Ben Rippe introduced Clark who discussed the PolioPlus Society. Clark is a graduate of Averett University majoring in clinical and counseling psychology and applied behavior analysis. She earned her Master of Science degree from Northeastern University in nonprofit management and leadership.

She is the founder of Epstein Clark Consulting and the Lead Consultant, a company that provides resources to nonprofit organizations to assist them in expanding their reach and better serve their communities.

The Polio Plus Society was founded in Rotary District 7570. Danville Riverview Rotary joined the organization in January. Any district Rotarian committing an annual donation to PolioPlus of $100 or more qualifies as a member. Rotary International has been committed to polio eradication with only two remaining countries where polio is still endemic. World Polio Day was Oct. 24.

Five members of Danville Riverview Rotary were inducted into the PolioPlus Society: Jim Bebeau, Jeff Wright, Martha Walker, Ronnie Mand and Brett Jackson.

Danville Riverview Rotary also recently gathered to recognize its Paul Harris fellows.

The honor acknowledges individuals who contribute or have contributions made in their name of $1,000 or more to the Rotary Foundation.

Established in 1957, the funds were originally the only source of funds for what is now known as the Ambassadorial scholarships. The foundation now funds several focused and leveraged activities. As of 2006, there were 1 million Paul Harris Fellows.

To learn more about Danville Riverview Rotary, visit riverviewrotary.org.

