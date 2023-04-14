The Danville Riverview Rotary greeted guest speakers Renee Burton, Danville planning director, and Sonya Wolen, Plan Danville ambassador, at the Thursday meeting. The two speakers educated Rotarians about Plan Danville, a comprehensive plan in a a 20-year document that public officials should review every five years. The city is at the beginning of a new review cycle. Plan Danville will review items like zoning, development, historic and strategic preservations, as well as local retail, industry, housing, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. The city has partnered with the Smith Group and Progressive A&E to assist with the planning project. Many community ambassadors have been hired to ensure that the communities are engaged in the process and ensure that everyone has an opportunity to participate. Burton and Wolen encouraged everyone to visit the Plan Danville storefront located at 206 N. Union Street and check out the website at www.plandanville.org. With Wolen, left, and Burton, center, is Riverview Rotary President Jennifer Atkins.