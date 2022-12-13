 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville Rotary Club donates to Danville Crime Stoppers

The Danville Rotary Club presents Danville Crime Stoppers with a check for $1,000 on Dec. 4. Crime Stoppers helps to deter crime in the area by utilizing resources and residents to prevent and help solve crimes. Holding the check is Neil Morris.

 Contributed photo

