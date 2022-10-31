Danville Rotary Club hears about 1% sales tax vote

Martha Walker and Pittsylvania County Superintendent Mark Jones spoke about the upcoming vote to raise sales tax by 1% to help fund construction projects to county schools at a Thursday meeting of the Danville Rotary Club.
Walker and Jones are both fellow Rotarians. They said increase will help fund the much-needed upgrades and new construction to our county schools.
Sales tax is not only paid by the community members but also by those who travel through and stay in the region for events and business. School systems are a large contributing factor when large corporations are looking to locate to the region, they said, so it is important to give students facilities which will enhance their learning as well.
To learn more about the vote, as well as the proposed construction plans for the schools, visit www.voteyes4pcs.com.