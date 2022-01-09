 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville’s constitutional officers sworn in

Danville’s constitutional officers are sworn in for four-year positions that started Jan. 1 including (from left) Danville Commonwealth Attorney Michael Newman, Commissioner of Revenue Jimmy Gillie, Sheriff Mike Mondul and Treasurer Sheila Williamson-Branch. Also pictured is the Clerk of Circuit Court Gerald Gibson who is already serving his term.

 Contributed photo

