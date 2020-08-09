Danville’s Youth Health Equity Leadership Institute celebrates graduates with COVID-19, school supplies giveaway event

Special to the Register & Bee
On July 30, the Youth Health Equity Leadership Institute — also known as YHELI — celebrated the graduating class of 2020 by giving to families in need locally.
Danville YHELI is a program dedicated to empowering students to graduate high school on time with an action plan for the future. The program is administered by the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Health Equity.
Together, the Virginia Department of Health and Danville Public Schools provide at-risk youth the resources and skills. The goal is to develop the students into Danville-based career-ready leaders through evidence-based strategies and peer-to-peer mentoring opportunities that are focused on building the whole person. Considering education is one of the strongest predictors of health, the Danville YHELI’s goal of improving on-time graduation rates among youth in the Danville school district aims to also develop a healthy population in the Dan River Region.
Of the 68 YHELI seniors who participated in the program during the 2019-20 academic year, 67 graduated on time. At the recent event, YHELI distributed certificates of achievement for the graduates. In addition, partners and volunteers contributed additional items; for example, the Church-Based Tutorial Program provided laptops and stipends.
As an expansion of Hoop Don’t Shoot, where YHELI students have served as tutors and mentors for the past year, the community graduation was the result of a collective impact approach. Residents from Danville and Pittsylvania County gathered — under the state’s crowd-size limit — to receive coronavirus essentials and hear from speakers.
“The highlight was we were able to meet people where they are to provide what they need,” said Danville YHELI Program Manager Shani Gaylord. “We intentionally created a fun event with an underlying cause, and it was amazing to literally see youth and families who did not have access to a mask, receive and thank us for a washable one because it was their first one. Now they can feel safe in our community and we’re helping create a safer community.”
More than 200 backpacks, first-aid kits, hygiene products, school supplies, T-shirts and home goods were distributed in a socially distanced manner. All Virginia Department of Health and CDC social distancing policies and procedures were followed and registration was capped due to crowd-size limits. Also, masks, gloves and sanitizer were widely available and free for event participants. Volunteers also actively monitored lines to remind youth to stay 6 feet apart to supplement the signs posted.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!