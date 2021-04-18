Danville schools names new principals, administrators

The Danville School Board has approved appointments for new principals and administrators.

Alicia Hightower, who has worked for the school system for 11 years, was named principal of a new Virtual Academy. She has served as a math teacher at Westwood Middle School; assistant principal at Park Avenue Elementary School; assistant principal at Westwood Middle School; and most recently principal at Westwood Middle School, a news release said. The academy, launching this fall located in the former Taylor Elementary School facility on Piney Forest Road, will be geared toward students who opt for virtual instruction.

Kevin Bowman will become principal at G.L.H. Johnson Elementary. He’s been employed with Danville Public Schools since 2017 serving as a third-grade teacher at Schoolfield Elementary School and as an assistant principal at Westwood Middle School.

LaTonya Simmons was named to lead Schoolfield Elementary School as principal. She has worked with Danville Public Schools since July where she served as assistant principal at Schoolfield.