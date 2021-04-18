Danville schools names new principals, administrators

The Danville School Board has approved appointments for new principals and administrators.
Alicia Hightower, who has worked for the school system for 11 years, was named principal of a new Virtual Academy. She has served as a math teacher at Westwood Middle School; assistant principal at Park Avenue Elementary School; assistant principal at Westwood Middle School; and most recently principal at Westwood Middle School, a news release said. The academy, launching this fall located in the former Taylor Elementary School facility on Piney Forest Road, will be geared toward students who opt for virtual instruction.
Kevin Bowman will become principal at G.L.H. Johnson Elementary. He’s been employed with Danville Public Schools since 2017 serving as a third-grade teacher at Schoolfield Elementary School and as an assistant principal at Westwood Middle School.
LaTonya Simmons was named to lead Schoolfield Elementary School as principal. She has worked with Danville Public Schools since July where she served as assistant principal at Schoolfield.
Justin Durham will become the next principal at O.T. Bonner Middle School. He’s serrved as principal of Murphy Middle School in Augusta, Ga., and assistant principal of T.W. Josey High School also in Augusta.
Mary Ann Mitchell has been named director of curriculum for Danville Public Schools. Previously, she’s worked as assistant principal and principal of Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C.; principal of Moss Street Elementary School in Reidsville, N.C.; and administrative intern with Fairview Elementary School in High Point, N.C., the Welborn Academy of Science and Technology Middle School also in High Point, Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C., and Twilight High School also in Greensboro.
Misti Webster Williams will be the new director of leader quality. Williams has served as senior executive director for leadership and strategy and executive director for leadership and talent development at Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools.
Judy Cox will become the principal at Westwood Middle School. She has previously worked as coordinator of mathematics, student performance data and gifted services at Martinsville Public Schools. She also has been principal of Albert Harris Elementary School in Martinsville.
Tonya Steele has been named director of professional learning. Steele has been employed with Danville Public Schools since 2018 as principal of Woodrow Wilson Intermediate School.
