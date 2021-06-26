Danville squadron of Civil Air Patrol hosts flights for Pittsylvania County JROTC students

On a recent Friday morning, the Danville Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol — the Auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force — helped add to the more than 2 million Young Eagles, those who received their first airplane rides from the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagle program.
Civil Air Patrol cadets ages 12-18 receive numerous flights in Civil Air Patrol aircraft, but on this day they were helping to “marshall”, or guide, the visiting aircraft as 35 of Pittsylvania County High School JROTC cadets received airplane rides, as well as participated in drills and competition at the CAP hanger at Danville Regional Airport.
The JROTC students alternated between participating in competitions including rock wall climbing, drill activities and flying. Their reactions to the flights were typical: excitement, wonder and “Boy does it look different from the air than I thought!”
Most agreed that the experience was “awesome” and “different than I expected”.
The pilots and aircraft were volunteers from Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1114 in Apex, North Carolina. They volunteer their time, aircraft and fuel costs in an effort to help share the experience of flying with youth who haven’t had an opportunity to see the world from a different perspective, since flying in a small airplane at 2,500 feet or so is very different that flying and airliner at 30,000 feet.