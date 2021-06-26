Danville squadron of Civil Air Patrol hosts flights for Pittsylvania County JROTC students

On a recent Friday morning, the Danville Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol — the Auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force — helped add to the more than 2 million Young Eagles, those who received their first airplane rides from the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagle program.

Civil Air Patrol cadets ages 12-18 receive numerous flights in Civil Air Patrol aircraft, but on this day they were helping to “marshall”, or guide, the visiting aircraft as 35 of Pittsylvania County High School JROTC cadets received airplane rides, as well as participated in drills and competition at the CAP hanger at Danville Regional Airport.

The JROTC students alternated between participating in competitions including rock wall climbing, drill activities and flying. Their reactions to the flights were typical: excitement, wonder and “Boy does it look different from the air than I thought!”

Most agreed that the experience was “awesome” and “different than I expected”.