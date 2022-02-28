Danville Storytelling Festival concludes monthlong celebration

More than 150 registrants from across the region, state and country celebrated with the Danville Storytelling Festival last month.

Like many organizations, the festival shifted to a virtual option that also allowed organizers to host the festival the entire month of February. The festival launched with a virtual “opening celebration” at the beginning of the month to welcome festival goers, perform live storytelling and introduce the festival storytellers, also known as Griots.

Each Friday, registrants received access to a pre-recorded Griot performance via the festival website. Each performance was accompanied with American Sign Language and Spanish language interpretation.

The festival concluded with a “closing celebration” that recognizes community members who continue to use their own stories to inspire social change as part of their professional endeavors and community activism in the Dan River Region. This year’s recipients included Karice Luck, Evelyn Riley, Traci J. Deshazor, Corey Williams, Edith Madera Yepez, David Worrell, Gayle Breakley and Clyde McCoy Jr.

Danville Storytelling Festival organizers announced they will also expand their efforts with the launch of the “BoMocha Film Festival.” The film festival will launch in 2024 and creates an innovative opportunity for festival to create an “artistic ecosystem” that highlights the artistry and stories of rural folks via film, music, dance and spoken word.

The Danville Storytelling Festival was started in 2001 by local artist Fred Motley. To learn more, danvillestorytelling.com.