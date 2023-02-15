More than 140 festival goers from across the region and state attended the 21st annual Danville Storytelling Festival on Saturday.

In 2020, the festival hosted around 300 attendees, concluding only weeks before COVID-19 invaded.

In 2022, the festival shifted to a virtual option, hosting the festival all month long with virtual storytelling, artist chats, pre-recorded performances released weekly and a community honoree ceremony to conclude the festival.

This year, the festival decided to relaunch in-person with a more intimate venue in part to ensure effective COVID-19 safety measures for all attendees and as a pilot into the festival's plan to host in different neighborhoods around the city, reimagining venues as festival spaces.

“As a 'micro-festival' we have the ability to adapt to different spaces and venues,” festival director Monica Motley said. “This means inviting our festival goers to join us in new spaces and communities they may not think of as a typical festival location or format. This also aligns with the festival's equity-based model to make the arts more accessible and inclusive.”

The festival also decided to keep a virtual component, offering a digital experience of prerecorded performances accompanied by ASL and Spanish language interpretation.

“We still wanted to offer a way for folks to enjoy the festival from the comfort of their devices if they couldn’t attend in-person,” Bo Motley, co-director of the festival, said.

This year’s festival included two rounds for festivalgoers to attend based on their own preference.

Artist also known as “griots,” performed theater style by creating a unique opportunity for attendees to experience performances back-to-back instead of in various galleries within a venue.

The festival concluded with their closing celebration recognizing community members who continue to use their own stories to inspire social change as part of their professional endeavors and community activism in the Dan River Region.

This year’s recipients included Anne Gravely Moore, Ebony B. Guy, Kristen Barker, Bo Motley, Karen Williamson and Rick Barker.

Griot performances were by Fred Motley, Tyris Jones, Tammy Tillotson, Carrington Kay, Little River Cloggers, Kuumba African Dance Company and Midori Amae.

Next year, the festival will launch the “BoMocha Film Festival.” The film festival creates an opportunity for the festival to create an “artistic ecosystem” that highlights the artistry and stories of rural folks via film, music, dance and spoken word.

The Danville Storytelling Festival was started in 2001 by local artist and griot Fred Motley.

To learn more, visit danvillestorytelling.com.