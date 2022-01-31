Danville storytelling festival returns virtually

Fred Motley and the Danville Storytelling Collective have opened registration to audience members for its 20th year celebrating art across the Dan River Region.

The festival welcomes storytelling performers or “griots” to share their art and connect performance with history, tradition and activism.

In founding the festival 20 years ago, Motley partnered with grass-root groups, regional artisans and civic organizations within the Dan River Region, a legacy that continues to this day.

The festival continues the millennia old tradition of storytelling, which brings communities together and keeps “unwritten” stories alive by passing them from generation to generation. As it continues to grow, the Danville Storytelling Festival has always maintained its status as a family-oriented, multi-generational and multicultural event that is free and open to the public.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the Danville Storytelling Festival invites audience members from across the country to experience the festival virtually from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday. To maximize accessibility, the festival will provide Spanish and ASL interpretation free of charge.

Interested attendants can register by Thursday at www.eventbrite.com/e/235752491047 and find more information at www.danvillestorytelling.com or email info@danvillestorytelling.com.