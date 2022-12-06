Danville Symphony Orchestra and Danville Area Choral Arts team up for sounds of the season Saturday

Seasonal selections will fill the auditorium of George Washington High School on Saturday when the Danville Symphony Orchestra and Danville Area Choral Arts team up for a holiday concert.

“Born in Bethlehem” will offer both classical and traditional instrumental music for attendees.

An “instrument petting zoo” for children — a new offering — also will be available before the concert and during intermission, according to a news release.

Under the direction of conductor Peter Perret, the group will debut a new piece — "Born in Bethlehem for the Silver Screen" — specifically written for the Danville Symphony Orchestra.

It will mark the first time the public will get to hear the selection composed by Lewis Redner with arrangement by Joel Everett.

Another feature will be "Trumpeter’s Lullaby," a solo by Michael Chafatelli, according to the group. Two more trumpeters — Jerry Franklin and Dave Weilnau will join with Chafatelli for a trumpet trio presenting "Bugler’s Holiday."

With Christopher Swanson leading the way, the Danville Area Choral Arts Society Chorus will present a "Musicological Journey Through Twelve Days of Christmas" and "A Christmas Festival."

Among other pieces, the symphony will present "Nutcracker Sweets,” "Festive Sounds of Hanukah," "Carol of the Bells," "Rudolph the Re-Nosed Reindeer," "Sleigh Ride" and "White Christmas."

The free concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at GW's auditorium. While there is no charge, the groups encourage attendees to bring cans or cash for God’s Storehouse, a Danville-based foot pantry, that will be receiving donations at the event.