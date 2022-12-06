 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville Symphony Orchestra and Danville Area Choral Arts team up for sounds of the season Saturday

River District Association ushers in the holiday season with Christmas on the Plaza

Seasonal selections will fill the auditorium of George Washington High School on Saturday when the Danville Symphony Orchestra and Danville Area Choral Arts team up for a holiday concert.

“Born in Bethlehem” will offer both classical and traditional instrumental music for attendees.

Concert

The Danville Symphony Orchestra performs a holiday concert in a previous season.

An “instrument petting zoo” for children — a new offering — also will be available before the concert and during intermission, according to a news release.

Under the direction of conductor Peter Perret, the group will debut a new piece — "Born in Bethlehem for the Silver Screen" — specifically written for the Danville Symphony Orchestra.

It will mark the first time the public will get to hear the selection composed by Lewis Redner with arrangement by Joel Everett.

Concert

Members of the Danville Symphony Orchestra string section rehearse for Saturday's holiday concert.
Concert

Michael Chafatelli will perform a solo, "Trumpeter’s Lullaby," at Saturday evening's concert

Another feature will be "Trumpeter’s Lullaby," a solo by Michael Chafatelli, according to the group. Two more trumpeters — Jerry Franklin and Dave Weilnau  will join with Chafatelli for a trumpet trio presenting "Bugler’s Holiday."

Concert

Members of the Danville Symphony Orchestra are busy gearing up for Saturday's concert.

With Christopher Swanson leading the way, the Danville Area Choral Arts Society Chorus will present a "Musicological Journey Through Twelve Days of Christmas" and "A Christmas Festival."

Among other pieces, the symphony will present "Nutcracker Sweets,” "Festive Sounds of Hanukah," "Carol of the Bells," "Rudolph the Re-Nosed Reindeer," "Sleigh Ride" and "White Christmas."

The free concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at GW's auditorium. While there is no charge, the groups encourage attendees to bring cans or cash for God’s Storehouse, a Danville-based foot pantry, that will be receiving donations at the event.

