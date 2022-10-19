Danville Symphony Orchestra kicks off new season Saturday

The Danville Symphony Orchestra will kick off off the 2022-23 season Saturday returning to the George Washington High School auditorium to perform a classical concert titled “3 B’s.”
The program title refers to the three composers, Beethoven, Berlioz and Bernstein, whose works will be highlighted during the evening of music.
Under the direction of Peter Perret, the symphony will open the program with the Roman Candle Overture by Berlioz and continues with a challenging piece, “Symphonic Dances from West Side Story.” The final selection is Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.
The Danville Symphony is a 50-member volunteer regional orchestra beginning the 31st season and does not charge admission. They are supported by the generosity of patrons who donate, along with gifts and grants. The doors open at 7 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Perret has been the conductor since 2011.
He is the conductor emeritus of the Winston-Salem Symphony and was the music director there from 1978 to 2004. He was also conductor of the Buffalo Philharmonic from 1975-78, conducting 200 concerts with this group.
Perret has conducted more than 35 classical programs as principal guest conductor of the Capetown (S. Africa) Symphony Orchestra. Additionally he has led ensembles in Naples, Geneva, and Belgium, including founding the Young Chamber Orchestra of Brussels as a conducting student.
The musical season will include future concerts for winter and spring:
- Christmas/holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the GW auditorium;
- Winter classical at 7:30 p.m. March 4 at the GW auditorium;
- Spring Pops at 3 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion; and
- Independence Day Celebration (time TBA) July 7 at Carrington Pavilion.