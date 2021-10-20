 Skip to main content
Danville Symphony Orchestra launches 30th season in new venue
Danville Symphony Orchestra launches 30th season in new venue

Danville Symphony Orchestra

The Danville Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Peter Perret, begins the celebration of its 30 year Saturday.

Peter Perret

The Danville Symphony Orchestra will launch its 30th musical season Saturday with a British tribute in a new venue.

Under the direction of Peter Perret, the first concert, "Rule Britannia," will fill the high ceilings of the City Auditorium on Floyd Street in downtown Danville.  

Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday and the concert starts promptly at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and unlike some previous events there won't be a food collection at this concert. Parking is available on the street and in the American National Bank parking lots.

City Auditorium

The City Auditorium on Floyd Street in Danville awaits the "sounds of music" coming Saturday evening.

Latvey Lapin

“Rule Britannia” features British composers and selections that include "March of the Mogul Emperors" by Edward Elgar, "The Lark Ascending" by Vaughan Williams — with a violin solo by Matvey Lapin — "Matinees Musicales" by Benjamin Britten and "The Planets" by Gustav Holst.

The orchestra has more than 50 local members and there are an additional 25 behind-the-scenes volunteers, according to the organization.

The mission of the Danville Symphony Orchestra is to provide "quality live musical performances of classical and other worthy repertoire through symphony concerts and by partnering with other performers and performing arts organizations," according to its website. 

It also serves as an opportunity for "talented musicians throughout the region to express and advance their talents" while "providing an economic development benefit to the Dan River Region by improving the quality of life for our citizens and those looking to relocate to the region."

There are three other concerts planned for this season. The next will be "Home for the Holidays" on Dec. 11.

