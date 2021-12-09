 Skip to main content
Danville Symphony Orchestra offers free 'Home for the Holidays' concert Saturday
In Santa hats and reindeer antlers, members of the Danville Symphony Orchestra practice for Saturday's "Home for the Holidays" program.

 Danville Symphony Orchestra, contributed
Musical melodies waft through the air at a recent practice session for the Danville Symphony Orchestra.

The Danville Symphony Orchestra is marking its 30th year of offering free concerts to the public with a Saturday night program that happens to coincide with the theme of the River District Association's yuletide celebration.

"Home for the Holidays" will bring a live orchestra performance to once again ring through the rafters of the historic Danville City Auditorium in the River District.

Performers will present an evening of holiday tunes from a variety of selections including favorites from "Frozen" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas," along with excerpts from "The Nutcracker," "An Overture for Hanukkah," "Sleigh Ride" and traditional carols.

Danville Symphony Orchestra rehearse recently for Saturday's holiday musical performance. 

Also, "The Night Before Christmas" will be presented musically and with narration. The man of the evening — Santa Claus — will make an appearance with greetings for the children.

There's no admission for the Danville concert, but orchestra members ask patrons to bring a canned or other nonperishable food item to donate to God’s Storehouse. 

Danville Symphony Orchestra performers get ready for a practice session ahead of Saturday's "Home for the Holidays" event.

Doors will open at the Danville City Auditorium on Floyd Street at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. The upper doors nearest Main Street will serve as the main entrance and will be marked with a sidewalk sign, a news release stated.

The doors at the lower end of Floyd Street have a ramp and access to an elevator. To find free parking lots that businesses and the city have made available during the concert, visit danvillesymphony.net.

The orchestra will offer a repeat performance at 5 p.m. Sunday at The Prizery in South Boston. There is a charge to attend that event.

