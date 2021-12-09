Danville Symphony Orchestra offers free 'Home for the Holidays' concert Saturday

The Danville Symphony Orchestra is marking its 30th year of offering free concerts to the public with a Saturday night program that happens to coincide with the theme of the River District Association's yuletide celebration.

"Home for the Holidays" will bring a live orchestra performance to once again ring through the rafters of the historic Danville City Auditorium in the River District.

Performers will present an evening of holiday tunes from a variety of selections including favorites from "Frozen" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas," along with excerpts from "The Nutcracker," "An Overture for Hanukkah," "Sleigh Ride" and traditional carols.

Also, "The Night Before Christmas" will be presented musically and with narration. The man of the evening — Santa Claus — will make an appearance with greetings for the children.

There's no admission for the Danville concert, but orchestra members ask patrons to bring a canned or other nonperishable food item to donate to God’s Storehouse.