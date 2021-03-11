Danville Symphony Orchestra offers isolation escape for children, families with Saturday performance

With coronavirus protocols in mind, a 20-piece ensemble of the Danville Symphony Orchestra will perform what's been called "a symphonic fairy tale for children" Saturday afternoon.

The orchestra, mostly silenced by the pandemic, is staging the 35-minute narration and musical completion "Peter and the Wolf."

In Danville, the performance is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at The Tabernacle located at 1978 South Boston Road. There's also a 4 p.m. concert at Grace Baptist Church at 1058 Buckshoal Road in Virgilina.

"It was planned and designed to be a treat for children who have been cooped up for so long and for families in general," said Mary Franklin, a member of the Danville Symphony Orchestra board.

"The churches were kind enough to offer an indoor venue this time where we hope children can attend and enjoy the story and instruments," Franklin said.

The show, written in 1936 by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev, was commissioned by the director of the Moscow Children’s Theatre, a news release said. Prokofiev selected the boy and animal companions — trying to capture a wolf — as the subject of his story.