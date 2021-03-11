 Skip to main content
Danville Symphony Orchestra offers isolation escape for children, families with Saturday performance
Conductor Peter Perret directs small distanced groups of the Danville Symphony Orchestra.

 Danville Symphony Orchestra, provided
Danville Symphony Orchestra will perform "Peter and the Wolf" at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at The Tabernacle located at 1978 South Boston Road. There's also a 4 p.m. concert at Grace Baptist Church at 1058 Buckshoal Road in Virgilina.

With coronavirus protocols in mind, a 20-piece ensemble of the Danville Symphony Orchestra will perform what's been called "a symphonic fairy tale for children" Saturday afternoon.

The orchestra, mostly silenced by the pandemic, is staging the 35-minute narration and musical completion "Peter and the Wolf."

In Danville, the performance is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at The Tabernacle located at 1978 South Boston Road. There's also a 4 p.m. concert at Grace Baptist Church at 1058 Buckshoal Road in Virgilina.

"It was planned and designed to be a treat for children who have been cooped up for so long and for families in general," said Mary Franklin, a member of the Danville Symphony Orchestra board. 

"The churches were kind enough to offer an indoor venue this time where we hope children can attend and enjoy the story and instruments," Franklin said.

The show, written in 1936 by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev, was commissioned by the director of the Moscow Children’s Theatre, a news release said. Prokofiev selected the boy and animal companions — trying to capture a wolf — as the subject of his story.

Frank Hussey, Gene Beazlie and Steve Bernstorf, release on their French horns for Saturday's upcoming performance. 

"For 85 years the musical has introduced children to musical instruments and engaged adults in the lyrical melodies," the release stated. Particular instruments portray the characters in the story.

Children will receive a small take-home gift from the free concert. Organizers said all COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for the performance. 

This marks the third endeavor by the orchestra since the pandemic hit a year ago. The group provided two small fall and winter concerts outside.

Franklin said there will be another outdoor concert May 8 at the Carrington Pavilion.

Characters through music

The characters and Danville orchestra members who bring them to life are:

  • The bird: Flute played by Katherine Walker
  • The duck: Oboe played by Susan Kundert
  • The cat: Clarinet played by Eric Sah
  • The wolf: French horn played by Steve Bernstorf, Gene Beazlie and Frank Hussey
  • The grandfather: Bassoon played by Phil Atkins
  • The hunters: Timpani played by Desiree Shaffer
  • Peter: Strings played by Colleen Chenail, Abby Chism, Alice Freeman, Ulric Schweizer, Theresa Fox, Margaret Petty, Adrian Cothren, and Austin Propst
  • Narrator: Jacky Miller
