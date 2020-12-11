Danville Symphony Orchestra plans outdoor winter concert Saturday

Adjusting to challenging times, the Danville Symphony Orchestra will offer a live holiday music concert, “Winter Wonderland,” presented by orchestra members playing in small ensembles, rather than the full orchestra gathered together.

Distancing is the order for the orchestra members and also the audience. Concert venues are limited to a capacity of 250 people and were not impacted by Gov. Ralph Northam's new restrictions issued Thursday, according to the Danville Symphony Orchestra.

The most “normal” aspect of the concert will be the wide variety of holiday music. A clarinet trio will present four selections from "The Nutcracker" and a string ensemble will feature "Two French Carols," "Carol of the Bells" and "Sleigh Ride." A percussion ensemble will enhance the performance with "Holiday for Drums," "Winter Wonderland" and "All I Want for Christmas is You."

A 7-member brass ensemble will open the concert with "Glory to God" and close it with "Hallelujah Chorus." During their two performance sections, they will also present "Coventry Carol," "12 Days of Christmas" and traditional carols such as "O Come All Ye Faithful" and "Hark the Herald Angels Sing."

All the music is instrumental with no vocal pieces this year.