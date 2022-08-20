 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Danville training program celebrates third cohort in shipbuilding skilled trades

  • 0
Institute

Debra Holley, Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing director at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, and Jerry Wallace, Danville Community College president, award certificates to completers of the third cohort of the Department of Defense initiative to prepare workers for skilled trades positions in the defense industry. Thirty-five individuals from 14 states finished the 16-week program on Aug. 5 and have already received job offers from Newport News Shipbuilding, Electric Boat and BWX Technologies.

 Institute for Advanced Learning and Research photos, contributed

As a manufacturing hub, Danville offers a training model that more recently includes a federal pilot project attracting participants on a national scale to defense industrial base trades.

The third cohort of students — including 35 adult learners from 14 states — graduated from the Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing program on Aug. 5.

This 16-week, hands-on curriculum develops skilled workers with industry recognized credentials for employment in the defense industry.

It trains workers in key trades to fill skill gaps in welding, CNC machining, quality control inspection and additive manufacturing. The program was developed as a public-private consortium between the U.S. Department of Defense, Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, Danville Community College, Phillips Corporation and The Spectrum Group, in coordination with maritime defense industry partners and Navy stakeholders.

People are also reading…

Institute

Completers of the additive manufacturing program received their completion certificates and are accompanied by DCC additive manufacturing instructor Eric Collie (left).

Scaling the program is a priority effort planned in the Submarines Industrial Base budget, and a key enabler in the Navy’s ability to reach and sustain the required submarine production cadence, deliver on the construction of the Navy’s No. 1 priority Columbia Class submarine and ensure sustainment of existing platforms. This program is also positioned to have an impact across all maritime programs and platforms and includes addressing workforce constraints at shipbuilders, shipyards and the sub-tier supply chain.

“At every level in our industrial base, manpower readiness is not a choice, it is an absolute requirement for success. The people graduating from the ATDM program are how I know our Navy and Nation will continue leading in the maritime domain,” said Admiral Scott Pappano, program executive officer of Strategic Submarines. “There is nothing more important than ensuring we have the workforce to lead, innovate, and execute our Navy’s programs and platforms, and this pipeline provides these men and women with an incredible opportunity to join our mission in family-sustaining careers that are in critical demand.”

The Institute is leading the multi-year pilot project to test and evaluate the program as a training platform for regional training centers supporting the defense industrial base. The pilot project is funded through the National Imperative for Industrial Skills initiative which was launched in 2020 by the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program Office in the office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.

Institute

CNC machining participants pose with their certificates of completion, along with DCC precision machining instructor Justin Owen (left) and DCC machining technician Wesley Cifers (right).

“IALR continues to serve as a leading model of intentional, effective workforce development initiatives to generate a sustainable pipeline of work-ready talent for high-performance manufacturers and other target sectors,” said Telly Tucker, president of the Institute. “We thank our ATDM partners and congratulate these students on their accomplishments; knowing that we played a role in securing a high-quality job for these men and women while also helping our nation’s defense manufacturers is extremely fulfilling.”

The curriculum is customized to the skills and training needs of the naval shipbuilding and sustainment sector of the defense industrial base. Training takes place in Danville on the campuses of the Institute and DCC, and DCC serves as the curriculum provider.

“We’re incredibly proud of the DCC Knights who have completed the ATDM training,” said Jerry Wallace, president of Danville Community College. “Thanks to our strong partnership with the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, access to this unique, specialized training is available right here in Danville. These students have mastered skills over the last four months that will propel them forward into high-paying careers, impacting the defense manufacturing industry for years to come. We cannot wait to see where their hard work and dedication leads them.”

Phillips Corporation serves as the technology provider for the training program and provides the latest equipment for high-quality, industry-focused training.

Institute

Completers of the quality control inspection (metrology) program celebrate receiving their certificates with DCC dimensional metrology instructor Josh Worthley (right) and DCC metrology technician Jacob Corvin (left).

“Phillips Corporation is very pleased to continue our training and advanced manufacturing roles with IALR’s ATDM program,” said Rick Morgan, director of Phillips Corporation. “A terrific example of success related to the mission of this program is that Phillips has hired a recent ATDM graduate of one of the four training programs, in this case a member of the additive manufacturing training cohort. Our new employee, a Marine Corps veteran, will be living and working in Danville for Phillips Corporation on additive and other advanced manufacturing projects as part of Phillips’ continuing commitment and dedication to ‘Team Danville’ programs.”

The Institute hosted a completion ceremony on Aug. 5. Debra Holley, program director, and Wallace awarded completion certificates.

Commissioner Daniel Gade with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services served as keynote speaker. Students hailed from Hawaii, California, Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.

Institute

Danville Community College welding instructor Brian Penny (front, center) celebrates with completers of the welding cohort as well as DCC welding technician Darrell Buchanan (second from right).

Of the 35 graduates, two are Navy veterans, two are active Navy personnel and three are Afghan allies. Fourteen of the students were incumbent workers, sponsored by their employers to advance and expand their skills. Sponsoring industry partners included Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Curtiss-Wright (New York), Bearon Manufacturing (Pennsylvania), and others.

The remaining graduates are working with placement staff to gain employment. To date, students have received offers from Newport News Shipbuilding, Electric Boat and BWX Technologies.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

7XMOM: We have a dog; protect the windows

7XMOM: We have a dog; protect the windows

Well, we have a dog. This is a new experience for David and me together. We’ve had lots of cats through the years, but after the last cat passed away, I said no more litter boxes.

Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation

Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation

President Joe Biden has signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill. It's the “final piece” of the president's pared-down domestic agenda as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters ahead of midterm elections. Biden says, “The American people won, and the special interests lost.” The legislation includes the biggest federal investment ever to fight climate change — some $375 billion over a decade. It also caps prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients, and helps an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic.

US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military

US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military

The U.S. government will hold talks with Taiwan on a trade agreement in a sign of support for the self-ruled island democracy China claims as its own territory. The announcement comes after Beijing launched military drills that included firing missiles into the seas around Taiwan in an attempt to intimidate the island after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The announcement by the U.S. Trade Representative made no mention of tension with Beijing but said the negotiations were meant to enhance trade and regulatory cooperation, a step that would entail closer official interaction.

Physician Green wins Hawaii Democratic primary for governor

Physician Green wins Hawaii Democratic primary for governor

Lt. Gov. Josh Green is the Democratic Party’s candidate to be Hawaii’s next governor. Green defeated U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele and former Hawaii first lady Vicky Cayetano in Saturday’s primary election. Green has served as second-in-command to Hawaii Gov. David Ige for the past four years. Ige has served two four-year terms and is not eligible to run for re-election. The winner of the Democratic primary would be the favorite to win the general election in the liberal state. Former Lt. Gov. James R. “Duke” Aiona won the Republican primary for governor, defeating mixed martial arts championship fighter B.J. Penn.

Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians

Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will spend up to $1.2 billion on payments of $350 apiece to poorer Georgians. More than 3 million people who were benefitting from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance as of July 31 will get the money. A Kemp spokesperson said Monday that payments will start as early as September. The decision will put money in the hands of less affluent Georgians as November's election approaches. Democrat Stacey Abrams criticizes the decision as one of Kemp's "election-year vote buying schemes.” Kemp's challenger for governor says it's hypocritical for Kemp to tout federal spending that he has criticized.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cope with anxiety as we head into fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert