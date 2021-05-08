Danville's holiday light show one of 20 top events around Southeast

A show that lights up holiday nights in Danville has again been selected as a top event in the Southeast.

The Southeast Tourism Society recently announced the Danville Community Holiday Light Show as one of 20 top events for December 2020.

The awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985. Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and the society publicizes them throughout the United States.

Folks in Danville believe decorating one of the oldest civic-owned parks with thousands of lights is one of the best ways to celebrate the holidays. For seven years, the Community Holiday Light Show has been the center of yuletide celebrations and traditions for residents in Southside Virginia by whisking visitors away to a fantastical wonderland of lights.

The drive-thru light show features displays built by local families, organizations and businesses. The event also has crafts, refreshments and complimentary photos with Santa Claus that visitors can take part in after the show inside the Children’s Village.