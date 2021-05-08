Danville's holiday light show one of 20 top events around Southeast

A show that lights up holiday nights in Danville has again been selected as a top event in the Southeast.
The Southeast Tourism Society recently announced the Danville Community Holiday Light Show as one of 20 top events for December 2020.
The awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985. Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and the society publicizes them throughout the United States.
Folks in Danville believe decorating one of the oldest civic-owned parks with thousands of lights is one of the best ways to celebrate the holidays. For seven years, the Community Holiday Light Show has been the center of yuletide celebrations and traditions for residents in Southside Virginia by whisking visitors away to a fantastical wonderland of lights.
The drive-thru light show features displays built by local families, organizations and businesses. The event also has crafts, refreshments and complimentary photos with Santa Claus that visitors can take part in after the show inside the Children’s Village.
“We’re so excited that the Community Holiday Light Show has been chosen as a Top 20 Event in the Southeast yet again,” said Bill Sgrinia, director of Danville Parks and Recreation. “It is through the support of our staff, volunteers, and community that we can celebrate this achievement and look forward to many more Community Holiday Light Shows in the future.”
Not only has the light show sparked new traditions and holiday memories, it has also contributed more than $68,000 to civic organizations, volunteer groups and local nonprofits.
The 15-day event is open nightly to the public. A portion of the gate fees are donated to the volunteer groups working the show that night while another portion is turned into prize money and donated to local nonprofits courtesy of the display that is voted as best in show by the public.
This year’s Community Holiday Light Show is Dec. 9-23. To get involved, contact Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-793-4636 or email taylor.roberts@danvilleva.gov.