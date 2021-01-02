Danville's Project Rebuild program graduates celebrated

A graduation ceremony was held recently for the first Project Rebuild class, with six members receiving certificates for completing a workforce readiness program for 18- to 25-year-olds looking to rebuild their lives.

A partnership between Danville Community College and the city of Danville, Project Rebuild provides free 10- to 30-day training for construction, carpentry, electrical, plumbing and welding. No GED or high school diploma is required.

“I am so proud of you all. You are the first [graduates], and to me, that is proof of what you need and what we have works,” said Jacqueline Gill Powell, president of DCC. “I want to encourage you to not let this stop. You have proven to yourself and to your family, to your teacher, and to all of us that you have what it takes to make it and be successful. Please continue on.”

Robert David, the gang violence prevention and youth services coordinator for the city of Danville, brought the program’s vision to DCC.