Danville's Smokestack Theatre Company invites the region to a 1920-40’s speakeasy-themed gala.

This fun and fancy themed event will take place at Smokestack Theatre from 7 to 10 p.m. May 6 and the $100 tickets (or two for $150) include period music and improv performances, canapés, drink tickets, dessert, raffle tickets and a special gift.

Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/SmokestackGALA through Friday.

The dress code is formal cocktail attire (black tie not required), and vintage speakeasy dress is encouraged. Attendees are also encouraged to take photos during the evening and share them online.

Everyone who registers will receive a special password by email so they can enter the speakeasy. All proceeds go into funding this nonprofit community theatre. All guests must be 21 or older. Attendees are asked to have have IDs ready at the door.

“Smokestack Theatre Company is almost entirely run by volunteers,” board secretary, and fundraising committee chair Jess Brammer-Owens said. “We are dependent on money raised from events, like the gala, in order to operate. Research highlights how important the arts are to every area of life. Not only does theatre spread joy; theatre teaches empathy, builds community, and fosters overall brain development. It’s so important to fund companies like Smokestack to ensure this valuable resource thrives in our community. Smokestack ensures theater is accessible for everyone—but we need financial support to realize that mission.”

Smokestack Theatre Company has become known in the area as an “ensemble of theatre artists dedicated to creating quality, exciting and transformative theatre for the cultural enrichment of the entire community.”

Since 2017, Smokestack’s volunteers put in more than 25,000 hours to make the theatre a success. In 2022, the nonprofit community theater relocated to a dedicated performance space in the River District at 319 Lynn St. The space includes a stage, costume and dressing rooms, bar, stage lights and more.

In addition to the upcoming gala, Smokestack Theatre has a full season of adult and youth performances, youth summer camps, improv nights and event space rentals.

Smokestack Theatre Company is funded by Danville Toyota, the Hughes Center, other local businesses and individual donors.

To learn more, visit www.thesmokestack.org or contact managing director Josh Lucia at josh@thesmokestack.org.