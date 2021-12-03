Danville's Smokestack Theatre Company to present 'It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play'

For the third year, Smokestack Theatre Company returns with its annual holiday tradition — “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play."

The show was presented in 2020 virtually on-demand, but this year will returns to an in-person performance at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History.

This holiday classic, performed as a 1940s radio show, features an ensemble cast of local talent who bring a few dozen characters to the stage. With Foley Artists creating sound effects, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

This is a staged production with an intermission suitable for all ages.

For the safety of everyone in attendance, precautions will be taken regarding COVID-19. Masks are required by the museum for anyone inside the building.

Evening shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and the final show will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 12.

Tickets — $15 for adults, $12 for children (12 and under) and $12 for museum members — are available on Eventbrite.