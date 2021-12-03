Danville's Smokestack Theatre Company to present 'It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play'

For the third year, Smokestack Theatre Company returns with its annual holiday tradition — “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play."
The show was presented in 2020 virtually on-demand, but this year will returns to an in-person performance at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History.
This holiday classic, performed as a 1940s radio show, features an ensemble cast of local talent who bring a few dozen characters to the stage. With Foley Artists creating sound effects, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.
This is a staged production with an intermission suitable for all ages.
For the safety of everyone in attendance, precautions will be taken regarding COVID-19. Masks are required by the museum for anyone inside the building.
Evening shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and the final show will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 12.
Tickets — $15 for adults, $12 for children (12 and under) and $12 for museum members — are available on Eventbrite.
Additionally, there will be a special private performance at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 for ADA and ASD individuals. This performance is presented with additional care to be sensory friendly and provide comfortable space for people with special needs. The actors are prepared for sudden outbursts, interaction from audience members or people leaving in the middle of the show.
Part of Smokestack Theatre's mission is to bring theater to everyone. This allows those who would normally be uncomfortable seeing a play the chance to come with their loved ones and experience theater. This show is free, but those interested in attending should email info@thesmokestack.org for reservations. Volunteers from the Center for Pediatric Therapies are assisting with training and preparation as well as attending the show to help as needed.
On Christmas weekend — Dec. 24-26 — the professionally filmed 2020 show will be available for rent on Broadway on Demand as well. Broadway on Demand is available on most smart TVs and mobile devices.
Learn more online at www.thesmokestack.org.