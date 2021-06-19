Daughter follows father's footsteps into health care field

Dr. Bruce Mazurek, of Sovah Health, has a great Father’s Day gift: His daughter, Violet Mazurek, has decided to follow in his footsteps.
Bruce Mazurek specializes in emergency medicine at Sovah-Martinsville and Sovah-Danville. His daughter, a certified nursing assistant at the Martinsville hospital, is enrolled to study nursing.
Health care is somewhat of a family tradition.
“I’ve been here practicing at Martinsville in emergency medicine since 1990,” he said. His wife, Pam, and his mother have been registered nurses. “It’s kind of fostered through that environment.”
However, he said, he did not raise his children to go into medicine but rather to pursue their own interests. Daughter Hillary, 29, works in human relations for Royal Caribbean, and Sophia, 21, works for a solar energy company in Asheville, North Carolina.
“I knew, growing up from a young age, that I wanted to do something in health care,” Violet Mazurek, 23, said. “I grew up in the hospital, hanging out in the doctors’ lounge” and seeing what her father did at work.
During her high school years, she shadowed various hospital employees, the pair said.
She majored in dietetics and nutrition at the University of Mississippi and also attained certification as a CNA. “Through that I got a job in Mississippi working as a home health care provider. I went to people’s houses and took care of people,” she said.
She also worked as a CNA at the Martinsville hospital in the summer of 2019 and also since her college graduation in May 2020. “I’ve working at the hospital with Dad ever since,” she said.
Since she got her professional start during the pandemic, “she didn’t have to go through a transition like everybody else in the hospital did,” he said. “We already did, but this was to another level” of keeping patients, families and staff safe from COVID-19.
“We were in the thick of things with the pandemic and number of patients we were taking care of. Now she’s coming out of it, seeing restrictions easing compared to what they were. That’s all she knew,” he said.
“It’s more of a transition for me now, going from strict COVID regulations to allowing visitors,” she said. “The face shield regulations have all been lifted. It’s becoming a work-friendlier environment. People are seeming more happy to see family,” and staff can interact more with patients.
Violent Mazurek is enrolled in an accelerated program at South College in Nashville, Tenn. That will give her a bachelor’s degree in science and nursing. She said she would like to stay in Nashville and, after a few years of working, enroll in a nurse practitioner program.
“I’m interested in doing trauma right now because of watching Dad do that,” she said.
“I’m proud of her,” her father said. “It makes me feel good. It’s a great field to be in. Being a CNA is very hard work. … She’s climbing the ladder of the profession.”
