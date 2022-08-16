Davenport awards education grants to Dan River Region schools

Davenport Energy Inc. recently awarded $25,000 in ExxonMobil education grants to local schools.
The ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Program is designed to provide Exxon and Mobil retailers an opportunity to invest in the future of communities through educational grants to neighborhood schools.
Every year, ExxonMobil awards 4,400 Educational Alliance grants to K-12 institutions across the country. Since 2000, the company has committed more than $40 million to the grant program.
Grants target math, science, and technology, and may be used for films, speakers or field trips to science centers; scholarships or awards to encourage academic or leadership excellence in math or science; science fairs and parent-student events; and educational tools such as computers, math or science books, calculators, and software.
Davenport Energy, an ExxonMobil-branded distributor, secured 50 education grants totaling $25,000 on behalf of its Exxon and Mobil gasoline stations and convenience stores.
Pittsylvania County schools receiving grants included Chatham High School, Dan River High School, Gretna High School, Tunstall High School, Chatham Middle School, Dan River Middle School, Chatham Elementary School, Twin Springs Elementary School and Southside Elementary School.
Danville schools receiving grants included George Washington High School, Galileo Magnet School, Westover Christian Academy, and Sacred Heart School.
Headquartered in Chatham Davenport Energy supplies gasoline and diesel fuel to more than 200 convenience stores and gas stations in Virginia, North Carolina and West Virginia.
Davenport Energy also delivers propane and heating oil to more than 35,000 customers throughout the region.