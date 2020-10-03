 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport Energy donates Chromebooks, hot spots to schools in region
0 comments

Davenport Energy donates Chromebooks, hot spots to schools in region

  • 0
Donation

Davenport Energy Inc. donated Chromebooks and internet hot spots to regional schools recently.

 Contributed photo

Special to the Register & Bee

On Sept. 23, Davenport Energy Inc. donated 25 Chromebooks to Pittsylvania County Schools along with 15 internet “hot spots” each to public schools in Halifax and Henry counties.

“Education is the cornerstone of success,” Ben Davenport, owner of Davenport Energy, said. “In these unprecedented and uncertain times, with so many students learning remotely from home, Davenport Energy wants to ensure that every student has a computer and access to the internet so their education continues uninterrupted during the pandemic.”

The donation of Chromebooks and hot spots followed an assessment of needs by all three school divisions.

“We are very appreciative of everything Davenport Energy has done to support Pittsylvania County Schools,” said Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones.

“The donation of Chromebooks for students will assist families who cannot afford such a large purchase and help the school division come closer to providing devices for all students. On behalf of the School Board and Pittsylvania County Schools, I would like to thank Mr. Davenport and Davenport Energy for reaching out to us to make this generous offer.”

Through Davenport Energy’s ongoing partnership with ExxonMobil, the company annually awards an additional $30,000 in ExxonMobil Educational Alliance grants to schools in Virginia and North Carolina.

Grants, which range from $500 to $1,000, target math, science and technology, and benefit classrooms, teachers and students.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Could you pass a US civics test?
Lifestyles

Could you pass a US civics test?

Several states require high school students to pass a civics test in order to graduate. Which got us to thinking — how difficult would these questions be? In order to become a naturalized citizen, applicants must correctly answer 6 of 10 questions from the list of 100 questions. Here is a sampling of some of those questions. We re-worded them a bit — test yourself!

Watch Now: Related Video

A timeline of Trump's riskiest events before his Covid-19 diagnosis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert