Davenport Energy donates Chromebooks, hot spots to schools in region

Special to the Register & Bee

On Sept. 23, Davenport Energy Inc. donated 25 Chromebooks to Pittsylvania County Schools along with 15 internet “hot spots” each to public schools in Halifax and Henry counties.

“Education is the cornerstone of success,” Ben Davenport, owner of Davenport Energy, said. “In these unprecedented and uncertain times, with so many students learning remotely from home, Davenport Energy wants to ensure that every student has a computer and access to the internet so their education continues uninterrupted during the pandemic.”

The donation of Chromebooks and hot spots followed an assessment of needs by all three school divisions.

“We are very appreciative of everything Davenport Energy has done to support Pittsylvania County Schools,” said Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones.

“The donation of Chromebooks for students will assist families who cannot afford such a large purchase and help the school division come closer to providing devices for all students. On behalf of the School Board and Pittsylvania County Schools, I would like to thank Mr. Davenport and Davenport Energy for reaching out to us to make this generous offer.”