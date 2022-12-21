DCC and Danville Area Training Center partner to offer advanced EMT training

Danville Community College, in partnership with the Danville Area Training Center, will begin offering an advanced emergency medical technician program to the community, in addition to its standard EMT Program offerings.

“There has been a tremendous demand for EMT courses in this region,” said Jerry Wallace, president of Danville Community College. “DCC is here to meet that need and expand upon the standard course offerings to bring advanced programming to the area with the help of the DATC.”

DCC and the training center held a signing Dec. 13 to formalize the agreement and kick off the new program.

“We’re excited to further expand our partnership with DCC to offer these critical programs,” said Brian Alderson, Danville Area Training Center director. “We know that these courses are what ultimately fills the EMT roles in our region, ensuring a timely and professional response to emergencies.”

Not only are EMT and Advanced EMT courses available, but two-thirds of the $3,201 tuition cost for these programs is covered for Virginia residents under the FastForward Program.

The tuition fee includes all textbooks, materials and credentialing exam fees. With two-thirds covered, Virginia residents can complete the advanced EMT program for only $1,055 total. DCC also assists students who meet certain income requirements with the remaining amount, further reducing the cost.

“We’re proud to be able to utilize the FastForward program to drastically reduce the cost of this program for Virginia residents,” said Cheryl Terry, dean of workforce services for DCC. “This makes obtaining these credentials much more accessible for members of our community.”

The advanced EMT program is 180 hours in length, meeting weekly on Monday and Wednesday until completion. Individuals who would like to obtain their advanced EMT certification must first complete the EMT program.

“The Advanced EMT program is an additional 180 hours of training received by individuals who already have their EMT certification,” Alderson said. “This program serves to hone those skills further and prepare pre-hospital providers to act in any emergency situation.”

For more information, call Brian Alderson at 434-792-1871.