DCC CyberKnights take second place VMI Cyber Fusion Competition

Danville Community College information technology club, the "CyberKnights," took second place at the Virginia Military Institute Cyber Fusion Competition in Alexandria. The competition, which is focused on cybersecurity, is held every year with participants from across the state competing for the win. DCC assistant professor of information systems technology Steven Carrigan (front, center) poses with (from left) Eric Wilkinson, Gordon Bartholomew, Izaak Jeffers, Nicholas Flood, Hunter Adkins, Luke Burris, Thomas Hendricks and Dawn Hendricks.

