Riverview Rotary Club

DCC Educational Foundation director addresses Riverview Rotary

Riverview Rotary Club

At a recent Riverview Rotary Club meeting are (from left) DCC President and Rotarian Jerry Wallace, Executive Director of the DCC Educational Foundation Shannon Hair and Riverview Rotary membership chair Sheila Baynes.

 Riverview Rotary Club, contributed

Shannon Hair, vice president of institutional advancement and development and the executive director of the DCC Educational Foundation, addressed a weekly Riverview Rotary Club meeting.

Hair shared how far DDC Educational Foundation has come as the organization celebrates its 40th anniversary.

In 1982, the foundation began with a mission, but zero funds. Now, with $16 million in assets, 95 annual scholarships, 87 endowed scholarships, 70 named funds and 25 grants, the DCC Educational Foundation looks to the next 40 years of helping area students with the continued support of alumni and the community.

Most recently, the foundation received a $125,000 endowment from George and Leah Shields which recently supported the air conditioning and refrigeration students with necessary equipment.

In the future, DCC hopes to use the funds to support a real estate program, George Shields’ profession.

Hair is a native of Danville. He has a Master of Arts degree in higher education administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is currently working toward his Doctor of Education degree from Northcentral University in Higher Education Administration.

