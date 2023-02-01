 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
DANVILLE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

DCC Educational Foundation offers $500,000 in scholarship aid for 2023

  • 0

The price tag for college tuition has always been overwhelming. Factor in inflation, and the published prices seem staggeringly high. Most families will pay a lot less thanks to financial aid, including scholarships, grants and loans, however. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Students who are looking to reduce their out-of-pocket cost for tuition at Danville Community College are in luck.

The Danville Community College Educational Foundation is currently accepting scholarship applications from new and currently enrolled students in need of financial assistance.

“We know the cost of tuition and books is always a factor when students are considering higher education,” said Shannon Hair, vice president of institutional advancement and executive director of the DCC Educational Foundation. “The scholarships offered by the DCC Educational Foundation, when coupled with financial aid, have the potential to completely eliminate the out-of-pocket costs for our students.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Thanks to the many generous donors who support the DCC Educational Foundation, there are more than $500,000 in scholarships available to eligible DCC students.

People are also reading…

“We encourage every student to submit a DCC Educational Foundation scholarship application,” Hair said. “Students who are enrolled in a STEM-H program must also complete the separate STEM-H application. In all, we offer more than 300 named scholarships totaling a half-million dollars.”

DCC Educational Foundation scholarships financially support a wide variety of DCC programs, both credit and non-credit, for both incoming freshman and returning DCC students.

“The DCC Scholarship Committee will be reviewing submitted applications at the conclusion of the March 31 priority deadline and will be awarding DCC Educational Foundation scholarships as early as May,” Hair siad. “Scholarship funding will be awarded monthly to eligible students until all funds are exhausted. The application is available online, along with the required Financial Aid Information Worksheet.”

For more information about the Danville Community College Educational Foundation or to apply for DCC Educational Foundation scholarships, visit Danville.edu/scholarships.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Know the rules of the road when vising the dog park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert