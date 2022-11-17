DCC leaders attend state conference

Leaders representing DCC’s TRIO Educational Opportunity Center program attended the Virginia Association of Educational Opportunity Program Personnel 2022 conference in Richmond on Oct. 1-5.

The theme, The H.E.R.O.s Amongst Us, exemplified how every Virginia TRIO professional works to “Help Everyone Reach Opportunities.” During the conference, there were enrichment and professional development sessions for everyone, including TRIO Program specific sessions.

Sharon Harris, TRIO Sharon Harris Director and DCC staff member, led the association as president for the past year.

“Having served a number of years in TRIO, I felt that this was the perfect time to serve the association," Harris said. "It’s a three-year commitment from being president-elect, to president to past-president and I have enjoyed this experience.”

Harris attributed her success to her support system.

“My support team includes my husband, mother, sons, TRIO EOC staff, and the DCC administration," she said. "I am grateful for the knowledge gained and I look forward to planning the 2023 VAEOPP Conference.”

Harris also pointed out that "leaders grow leaders" and Camille Younger, a member of Harris' staff, served as 2021-22 VAEOPP secretary and was elected as 2022-23 assistant treasurer, which is a two-year term.

Jentonia Wilson served as chair of the constitution and by-law committee for 2021-22 and was elected as the 2022-23 representative. Additionally, TRIO EOC education specialist/tech support team member Doreen Coleman held the role of VAEOPP EOC representative for the 2021-22 term. Officer installations took place during the president’s banquet.

Founded in 1975, VAEOPP provides a forum for its members to define the problems and needs of Virginia residents who may be categorized as persons with disabilities and/or persons who are educationally, culturally and/or economically disadvantaged along with providing professional development opportunities, and advocacy representation.

For more information about DCC’s TRIO Educational Opportunity Center, contact 434-797-8577.