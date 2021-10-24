DCC project director named president of state association

Danville Community College announced this week that TRIO Educational Opportunity Centers project director Sharon Harris has been named as the new president of the Virginia Association of Educational Opportunity Program Personnel.

Founded in 1975, the state group’s goal is to increase college accessibly for target area Virginia residents by providing services to persons who are educationally, culturally and/or economically disadvantaged and those with disabilities.

Providing a forum and training for its members and institutions, the group currently has more than 50 TRIO program members. The seven national TRIO programs include Upward Bound, Upward Bound: Math/Science, Veteran’s Upward Bound, Educational Talent Search, Educational Opportunity Centers, Student Support Services, Ronald E. McNair Post baccalaureate Achievement Program and one TRIO Training program.

Harris has served as project director since 2011 and is an advocate for first generation, low-income individuals desiring to attend college. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from James Madison University and an MBA from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Harris previously served as VAEOPP president-elect, secretary, assistant secretary and assistant treasurer and has served on and chaired numerous VAEOPP & MEAEOPP committees.