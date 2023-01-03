DCC vice president completes Virginia Rural Leadership Program

Danville Community College Educational Foundation Executive Director and Danville Community College Institutional Advancement Vice President Shannon Hair has successfully completed the Virginia Rural Leadership Institute in the inaugural graduating class.

“It was an honor and a privilege to be selected to be a member of the inaugural VRLI class,” said Hair. “We visited unique and exciting rural communities, each with their own lessons to teach us regarding rural economic growth and development. I especially appreciated the new contacts and relationships created within this inaugural class. It is my hope that the Virginia Rural Center and its Board of Directors will continue this valuable program for future participants.”

Created by the Virginia Rural Center, VRLI is the Commonwealth's first leadership program focused on developing and retaining leaders in rural communities. The inaugural cohort, representing rural localities throughout Virginia, began in May of 2022 with 29 members. After completing the seven-month program, cohort members participated in a graduation ceremony in Staunton on Nov. 19.

“Over the past seven months, VRLI Cohort members traveled throughout rural Virginia, learning, and collaborating with the goal of bringing back ideas to their respective rural communities that will help make positive impacts throughout our Commonwealth,” said Kristie Helmick Proctor, executive director, The Virginia Rural Center.

VRLI included four three-day sessions in five uniquely different rural regions across the commonwealth including: Southern Virginia, Middle Peninsula/Northern Neck, New River Valley, Shenandoah Valley and Southwest Virginia. During each session, VRLI cohort members heard from Virginia’s top experts on economic and community development and specific opportunities and challenges for rural Virginia. Additionally, VRLI cohort members were paired with a leader in Virginia for mentorship to assist with developing a community- impact project to give back to their communities through a project putting leadership skills into practice.

Senator Frank Ruff, chairman and founding member of the Center for Rural Virginia, said “We are proud of the Virginia Rural Leadership Institute’s efforts and the success that has already come from the Community Impact Projects that these leaders are working on. We are optimistic that these projects will bring prosperity across the Commonwealth for many years to come.”

VRLI culminated with a graduation ceremony celebrating the accomplishments of the VRLI cohort and featured presentations from each cohort member highlighting their Community Impact Project. Keynote remarks were provided by the Honorable Matthew Lohr, Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry and VRC board member.

“The Inaugural Cohort of VRLI has leaders from the non-profit, public, and private sectors. These leaders span 21 different rural communities and have 24 different Community Impact Projects across the Commonwealth. With the diverse backgrounds, ages, employers, and skill sets that each Cohort member has, we will be able to address a multitude of issues that rural communities face.” said Bryan David, chair of the Council for Rural Virginia.