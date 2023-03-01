Cornelius Johnson, vice president of academic affairs and student services at Danville Community College, visited Southside Elementary School in Pittsylvania County on Feb. 24 to give a presentation to 400 students about American Heroes for their Black History Month program.

During his presentation, Johnson highlighted the contributions and accomplishments of several American heroes and “she-roes,” including Harriet Tubman, Abraham Lincoln, Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He spoke passionately about the courage and vision demonstrated by each of these leaders and how their persistence and resilience led to significant advancements and changes in American society.

"I was honored to have the opportunity to speak to these brilliant students about these American Heroes who displayed courage and greatness during the toughest times in our country," said Johnson. "It is crucial for young people to be exposed to these inspiring stories and courageous leaders who overcame tremendous obstacles to make a positive impact on this country."

Johnson engaged students with interactive activities and encouraged them to reach for the stars and be all they can be as the future of the country. The presentation was a opportunity for the students to learn about the rich history and culture of African-Americans and to be inspired by the stories of these heroes.

Johnson's visit to Southside Elementary School was part of DCC's ongoing commitment to community outreach and the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion.