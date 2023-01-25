DCC welcomes new vice president of workforce services

This week, Danville Community College welcomed its new vice president of workforce services, Mark Funkey.

Born in Nebraska and raised in New Mexico, Funkey obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from Bellevue University in 2003, his Master of Arts degree in management from Doane University in 2013 and he expects to graduate with a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Doane University in May.

“I am excited to get started in the role of vice president of workforce services,” said Funkey. “The experience I have gained in building programs and relationships over the past decades has afforded me a strong skill set that I will bring to this role.

"It is my hope that I can add a positive attitude and growth mindset to support the work already in progress at DCC and in the community college service area,” Funkey continued. “I am a people and relationship-oriented person. I hope to strengthen current relationships and to add additional partnerships to support growth and innovation at DCC.”

Funkey comes to Danville Community College from Hastings, Nebraska, where he served as the associate dean of instruction for the health sciences program at Nebraska Central Community College for two years. Prior to this role, he served as associate dean of instruction for the Central Community College's skilled and technical science division where he managed 12 unique programs in the areas of construction, energy, manufacturing and transportation. Now, he brings his expertise and years of experience to Danville and the surrounding communities.

“I am very impressed with the work that is being done at DCC,” said Funkey. “As a long-time community college employee, I am a passionate believer in the work that community colleges do to support local business and industry and to facilitate growth and opportunity for students and employers. From what I have seen so far, Danville Community College is actively engaged in the work of its service area and supporting local needs.”

He has also served as a drafting and design instructor for five years and, prior to shifting his career into education, he worked as a drafter, structural steel detailer, estimator and manager for 19 years in the construction and manufacturing industries.

His first day was Wednesday.