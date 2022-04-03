DCC's Phi Theta Kappa chapter wins awards

Danville Community College's Upsilon Phi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recently attended the Virginia/West Virginia Regional Convention in Springfield.
While there, the Upsilon Phi chapter and its members were recognized as a Five Star Chapter, the highest attainment for chapters and for their achievements for 2021.
Awards include:
- Distinguished Chapter Award, second place
- Distinguished Theme Award, first place: Resistance-Reform, Rebellion, Revolution
- Distinguished Honors in Action Project Award Resistance-Reform, Rebellion, Revolution
- Distinguished Chapter Officer Award, first place: Leilanie Nichols
- Distinguished Chapter Officer Award, third place: Meyoncee Gregory
- Distinguished Chapter Officer Team Award, second place: Leilanie Nichols, Meyoncee Gregory and Eben Leigh
- Distinguished Chapter Member Award, first place: Rachel Royster
- Distinguished Chapter Advisor Team for Sherry Gott, Vickie Taylor, Mary Motley and J.C. Evans
- Continued Excellence Advisor Award, third place, Vickie Taylor
- Continued Excellence Advisor Award, first place, Sherry Gott
- Paragon Advisor Award: Mary Motley