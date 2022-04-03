 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phi Theta Kappa

DCC's Phi Theta Kappa chapter wins awards

Cornelius Johnson, DCC vice president of academic affairs and student services, and Interim President Muriel Mickles congratulate DCC's PTK members and advisors for their recent awards. At the celebration are (from left) Johnson, Rachel Royster, Leilanie Nichols, Meyoncee Gregory, Eben Leigh, J.C. Evans, Vickie Taylor, Mary Motley, Sherry Gott and Mickles.

 Danville Community College, contributed

Danville Community College's Upsilon Phi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recently attended the Virginia/West Virginia Regional Convention in Springfield.

While there, the Upsilon Phi chapter and its members were recognized as a Five Star Chapter, the highest attainment for chapters and for their achievements for 2021.

Awards include:

  • Distinguished Chapter Award, second place
  • Distinguished Theme Award, first place: Resistance-Reform, Rebellion, Revolution
  • Distinguished Honors in Action Project Award Resistance-Reform, Rebellion, Revolution
  • Distinguished Chapter Officer Award, first place: Leilanie Nichols
  • Distinguished Chapter Officer Award, third place: Meyoncee Gregory
  • Distinguished Chapter Officer Team Award, second place: Leilanie Nichols, Meyoncee Gregory and Eben Leigh
  • Distinguished Chapter Member Award, first place: Rachel Royster
  • Distinguished Chapter Advisor Team for Sherry Gott, Vickie Taylor, Mary Motley and J.C. Evans
  • Continued Excellence Advisor Award, third place, Vickie Taylor
  • Continued Excellence Advisor Award, first place, Sherry Gott
  • Paragon Advisor Award: Mary Motley
