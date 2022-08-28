 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delegate speaks to club

  • 0
Danville Kiwanis Club

Delegate Danny Marshall was the guest speaker Aug. 18 for the Danville Kiwanis Club meeting at the Stratford Conference Center. Marshall discussed successful legislative initiatives including K-12 funding, pay raises for teachers and those in the public safety sector and the financial benefits of the Danville casino with a recent groundbreaking ceremony. With Marshall is Vanessa Scearce, Kiwanis Club program committee chairperson.

