Don’t move the green beans and disrupt the universe

I flew to Utah to see grandchildren last week I hadn’t seen since last December, so that necessitated storing up food supplies for my husband, David.
I’ve gotten good at it. It’s a three-pronged attack: homemade frozen meals, convenience foods he just has to microwave and a big apple pie.
The worst part of the whole system is counting on David to remember everything I’ve told him. Sometimes I write it down, but this time I was running behind.
The funny thing about David’s memory, and I really think this is true for a lot of men, he can remember sports scores, statistics, team histories and champions for each year since the sport in question began.
Then the other day I was reading a magazine that listed the top 50 outstanding moments in sports and I daresay he knew all but about two of them.
It’s amazing.
Yet ask him to remember which of four freezers house the peas or where the fruit salad is that must be eaten within the first three days of my departure and he is blinded into oblivion by the refrigerator light.
So there I was barking out orders and placements of delicious frozen homemade frozen lovingly into individualized portions.
“The food you are to eat is on the right side of the freezer, not the left. Oh, except for the apple pie, which is on the left,” I said. “The top shelf is, shall we say, the urgent shelf. This food must be eaten ASAP. It includes the leftover cottage cheese salad, tossed salad, green beans and the cantaloupe which was over-ripe when I bought it. Got that?”
“Yes,” he said. I didn’t really believe him because of the glazed look in his eyes. But I didn’t want to discourage him after his outstanding sports test achievement.
“Here, I’ll put the salads and the cantaloupe in front of your orange juice so when you have to move it in the morning to get to the juice, you will remember these directions Then that moves the green beans forward,” I said, moving so quickly my hands were a blur.
“Wait!” he said, looking aghast. “If you move the green beans, the whole universe changes.”
Who knows what he was going to eat and in what order while I was gone? I’ve never really been convinced he eats any vegetables while I’m gone. I’m not sure he really enjoys eating vegetables when I am here.
The salvation is the apple pie. It’s one of the big ones from Sam’s Club. He had eaten half of it for Father’s Day and I had saved the rest for when I was gone. I know he can find the apple pie, so he won’t starve to death. It will make up for whatever failures at thawing and microwaving occur before dessert.
He reminded me he still had a Door Dash gift card he got from one of my sons for Father’s Day he could use if he got desperate. But I knew better. We had tried to use it right after he got it and had flunked.
My son had asked, “Would David like a Door Dash gift card for Father’s Day?”
“I don’t think we could figure it out,” I said.
“Sure you can,” he said.
We couldn’t. We tried, but by the time we signed up for an account and filled out an order, we had ordered two chicken sandwiches, fries and two drinks. It added up to $28. It was my turn to be aghast. Somehow I had added in extra food and could not figure out how to edit the order and remove it.
I uninstalled the app and looked to see if we could order pizza, but guess what, they already have their dash to the door, which is called pizza delivery. I’m too cheap to pay for that, so I sent David to pick up a pizza.
By the time he got back it had taken us about an hour and a half to get what we hadn’t really wanted to eat.
The Door Dash coupon is still unused. We will wait until that son comes and explains it to us.
So thank goodness David has such a good wife to provide food for him while I am gone.
He might not know where it all is or how to use it, but at least we complement each other. He knows the last time the Steelers won the Super Bowl and I know where the brussel sprouts are.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
