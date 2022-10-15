 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOD'S STOREHOUSE

Donations sought for program to help feed Danville-area students on weekends

Through its "Weekend Fill-Up" fundraising campaign, God's Storehouse seeks to fight childhood hunger.

Funds raised will benefit their Malcom Huckabee Backpacks Program, which provides weekend meals for local elementary school students.

In Danville, 1 in 3 children face food insecurity, meaning they don’t know where their next meal is going to come from. Child hunger can negatively affect students' learning abilities, cause behavioral issues, and negatively impact their health as adults.

While children in Danville receive meals during the week at no cost, God’s Storehouse found the need to provide students with weekend meals. Through their Malcom Huckabee Backpacks Program, God’s Storehouse partners with local elementary schools to provide meals to students over the weekend.

The backpacks program relies solely on donations and grants. The “Weekend Fill-Up” is currently raising funds to support the Malcom Huckabee Backpacks Program. God’s Storehouse aims to raise $35,000 to be able to feed 400 elementary school students for the entire school year. The backpacks are intended to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for each child throughout the weekend.

“Preschoolers and elementary school children cannot earn a wage beyond allowances. They are unable to purchase food or stock their fridges. However, the bag of food in their backpack gives them a sense of control and hope," said assistant director Rachel McKinney said. “Whenever there is a need, we aim to meet it, and Danville has a definite need. With the Malcom Huckabee Backpacks Program, we want children to feel secure and empowered.”

For more information on the Weekend Fill-up or the Malcom Huckabee Backpacks Program, contact McKinney at rachel@godsstorehouse.org or 434-793-3663.

0 Comments

Tags

