The Dorothy Fitzgerald Womack scholarship was organized by her children through the Danville/Pittsylvania County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. chapter in memory of her enthusiasm towards education.

The group's mission is "To increase the number of culturally responsible Black engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally, and positively impact the community."

She did not complete her primary education, but she always instilled the importance of learning and taking advantage of opportunities that would lead to a successful productive life.

Womack believed in giving back to her community through service with a smile, to her church (Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church), Shockoe Courts of Calanthe No.250, and Community Outreach Club.

Womack was a lifelong resident of Pittsylvania County and an avid believer that education could open doors that appear to be closed.

High school seniors who attends public schools in Danville or Pittsylvania County are encouraged to apply for the scholarship by emailing atbjrk@gmail.com for more information. Applications for the Dorothy Fitzgerald Womack scholarship must be postmarked by May 30.