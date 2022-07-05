 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dozens compete in 21st annual Run for Justice

A total of 74 runners and walkers participated in the 21st annual Run for Justice held June 18 at Angler’s Park in Danville, according to race director and Alpha Upsilon Lambda Professional Chapter advisor John Wilt. Male and female winners in the Kids’ 2K, 5K run, 5K walk, 10K run and masters category winners were Nathan Shalev and Annabelle Bridges in the Kids’ 2k; R.J. Scott and Sarah Meyers, overall winners in the 5K run; and Lori Ingram, 50-59 the female masters winner in the 5K run event. Age group first place winners (males) in 5K run were Kyle Arriola, 11-19; Darius Turner, 20-29; Mike Higgins, 30-39; Sean Jones, 40-49; R.J Scott, 50-59; Bill Sutton, 60-69; Rick Weadon, 70-up was the male masters winner. Age group first place winners (females) in the 5K run were Isabelle Bridges, 0-19; Daisey Harris, 20-29; Sarah Meyers, 30-39; Michelle Lyons, 40-49; Sandy Ramsey, 50-59; and Susan Sutton, 60-69. First place winners (males) in 5K walk were Taylor Gross, 40-49; Lawrence McGinnis, 50-59; and Bernard White, 70-up. Age group first place winners (females) in 5K walk were Ivy Hughes-Groskopf, 0-19; Laura Jefferson, 20-29; Belynda Mays, 30-39; Crystal Stone, 40-49; Sabrina Saunders, 50-59; Diane Watkins, 60-69; December Harris, 0-19; Laura Jefferson, 20-29; Belynda Mays, 30-39; Crystal Stone, 40-49; Sabrina Saunders, 50-59; Diane Watkins, 60-69; abd Linda Jarosz, 70-up. Age group first place winners (males) in 10K run were Joseph Brooks, 30-39; Robbie Morris, 50-59; Michael McGeough, 50-59 male masters winner; Tim Coady, 60-69; and Barry Snead, 70-up. Age group first place winners (females) in 10K run were Deloris Ford, 40-49 and Valerie Murrah, 70-up.

