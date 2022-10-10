 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dozens of Danville students register to vote

Dozens of Danville students register to vote

On Oct. 5, Danville Registrar Peggy Petty talked to students at George Washington and Galileo magnet high schools about the voting process. More than 50 city eligible students registered to vote.

