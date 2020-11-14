Dozens take part in Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Danville in September, but due to COVID-19, efforts extend until Dec. 31 to raise $48K

More than 100 area residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Danville.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the greater Danville region on Sept. 26, raising more than $16,681 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Due to COVID-19, walk participants are not fundraising in person and continue to raise funds to reach the goal of $48,711 by Dec. 31.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s–Danville has generated incredible support,” said Mary Klatt, event chair. “COVID-19, however, continues to challenge Danville area families impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. We are continuing fundraising efforts through the end of the year to support local care and support programs and to accelerate important research.”

Since the pandemic hit in March, the Central and Western Virginia Chapter has been offering education and support programs online. In Virginia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 467,000 caregivers.