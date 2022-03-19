Dry Fork native promoted to U.S. Navy petty officer while serving in Bahrain

A Dry Fork native assigned to the public works department in Bahrain, part of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central, was recently promoted to petty officer third class during a promotion ceremony.

Petty officer 3rd class Mason Crumpton is a 2018 Tunstall High School graduate and 2019 graduate of Danville Community College. Today, Crumpton serves as a Navy construction mechanic.

Crumpton joined the Navy two years ago for the opportunity the Navy provides.

“I joined the Navy to support myself and my family," Crumpton said.

According to Crumpton, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Dry Fork.

“Growing up in Dry Fork, I learned a strong work ethic from working on my family farm and it has helped me stand out amongst my peers," Crumpton said.

Bahrain manages facility project planning and design, including related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent.

"My favorite part about working here is the people I work with and learning from the local nationals we have working with us," said Crumpton.

There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers.

"I'm most proud of my contributions during Operation Allies Refugee,” said Crumpton.

Operation Allies Refugee was military support to Afghan refugees following U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Crumpton, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

“Working with a diverse group of people I have learned that everyone can contribute in different ways," added Crumpton. “I am also proud to be able to serve and protect our country.”

Niegel is a mass communication specialist 1st class with the Navy office of community outreach.